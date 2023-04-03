With only four games remaining in their 2022-23 regular season, the Detroit Pistons and their fans are looking ahead to the offseason. The Pistons own an 18-62 record — by far the worst in the entire league — and have lost nine games in a row. Needless to say, there hasn’t been much for Detroit fans to cheer about this season. Though injuries certainly played a part in the Pistons’ underwhelming year, as Cade Cunningham logged just 12 games due to a shin injury.

While this regular season is one that most of Pistons nation likely wants to forget, the summer months will be an exciting time. Not only will the Pistons have a great chance at landing one of two generational prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft (Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson), but they will have plenty of cap space and tradable players/assets with which to shape their roster. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at one player the Pistons should trade in the 2023 NBA offseason:

1 player Pistons must trade in 2023 NBA offseason

Pistons wing Alec Burks has had a rock-solid season in his first year in Detroit. He’s putting up per-game splits of 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 51 appearances this season (eight starts). Arguably the most valuable skill that Burks brings to the table at this point of his career is his three-point shooting ability. He’s knocking 41.4% of his threes (the second-highest clip of his career) on 4.7 attempts per contest this year.

Burks has been playing great basketball with Detroit all in all, but his long-term fit in Detroit is questionable at best. One of the reasons they should trade Burks is that Detroit has plenty of young talent at the position. Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, and Isaiah Livers are all significantly younger than Burks and play the small forward position. Keeping Burks on the roster/in the rotation will only limit the number of minutes Diallo and Livers can receive and therefore hinder their progression and development.

Another reason why the Pistons should trade Burks at some point during the offseason is his upcoming team option. Burks has a 10.5$ million team option on his contract for the 2023-24 season, meaning should the Pistons hold onto him up until this July, they will have to choose to either pay him the 10.5 million or let him enter free agency and potentially leave for nothing in return.

Should the Pistons opt to pay Burks his team option, that will make him the 130th best-paid NBA player next season. At almost 32 years old, Burks simply isn’t worth that price tag on a rebuilding team that he doesn’t even start for. If he gets traded to a contender, though, that would be a different story. Considering Burks’ three-point shooting prowess and defensive versatility, he’d fit like a glove on almost any team competing for a championship.

Overall, while Burks’ time in Detroit has gone relatively swimmingly, it would be best for both sides to go their separate ways. The Pistons should prioritize the development of their young players at the small forward position, and Burks should have the opportunity to compete for an NBA title at this point of his career. Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors all make sense as potential landing spots for Burks. Here’s to hoping that the Pistons see the writing on the wall and say goodbye to Burks this summer.