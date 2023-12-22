Pistons fans took aim at owner Tom Gores with a chant that summed up their feelings lately.

The Detroit Pistons were hoping for a win to finally put a stop to their embarrassing 24-game losing streak on Thursday night. They came into the game as the betting favorites against a banged-up Utah Jazz team.

The result was far from ideal for Detroit and its increasingly restless fanbase.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' place on the NBA's all-time losing streak list was revealed. The Jazz's injury report, revealed before the game, gave Pistons fans extra hope that Thursday would end the team's streak.

As the action unfolded on Thursday night, the Pistons' fate was revealed.

Jazz Beat Pistons As Olynyk Stars

Former Piston and NBA journeyman Kelly Olynyk scored 27 points at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit as the Jazz notched a 119-111 road victory.

Guard Collin Sexton added 19 for Utah and guard Ochai Agbachi had 18.

It was Detroit's 25th loss in a row. If the Pistons lose to Brooklyn on Saturday, they will tie the NBA's all-time worst losing streak record of 26 games in a row.

Young stars Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey had 28 and 24 points respectively for the Pistons but it wasn't enough.

Fans Implore Gores to ‘Sell the Team'

Pistons fans chanted ‘Sell the team!' in a video posted to X that one reader said was blocked out on the television broadcast.

Sell the team chants are getting loud😭 pic.twitter.com/IGsi8DgLQZ — Brandon Engel (@brandonengel_) December 22, 2023

The team's current owner Tom Gores has owned the team since 2011. The franchise has not won a single playoff game under his watch.

If Detroit loses to the Nets in Brooklyn on Saturday, the rubber match in Detroit next Tuesday would be a must-win to avoid setting a new all-time record for futility.