Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson joined Kevin Garnett and Ralph Sampson with a very impressive rookie stat line.

The Detroit Pistons came into this season with renewed optimism largely in part due to their exciting young core. One of those players who figures to be a major part of the Pistons future is rookie wing Ausar Thompson. Thompson and his brother Amen became the first players from Overtime Elite to be selected in the NBA Draft this offseason. Thompson joined Hall of Fame players Kevin Garnett and Ralph Sampson as the only rookies to put up this phenomenal stat line as per team PR.

During the Pistons loss to the Phoenix Suns, Ausar Thompson finished with a stat line of 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocked shots. Only Kevin Garnett and Ralph Sampson have put up stat lines like that as a rookie.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Thompson has been impressive so far in his rookie campaign. He has started in all of the Pistons first six games and has been playing 28.8 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 11.0 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 36.8 percent shooting from the field, 0.63 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Obviously his shooting efficiency from the field and the three point line need to improve, but he’s been making an impact right away in all major statistical categories for the Pistons. The Pistons have the talent to perhaps make a push for the play-in tournament this season with a solid young nucleus of Thomson, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Durren and Jaden Ivey.