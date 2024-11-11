The Detroit Pistons will get another addition to their youthful squad, with Ausar Thompson taking a major step toward playing. After he dealt with a blood clot issue since March, he's been cleared to play by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel. Thompson had the seal of approval to start ramping up his condition in preparation for his season debut, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.



Unfortunately, Thompson isn't the only player who dealt with a blood clot issue. Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko dealt with a blood clot that nearly cost him his career. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and he's played two games with the Lakers this season. Luckily for Thompson, once he's cleared to play, he'll have a more expanded role.



In his rookie season, Thompson showed flashes in the pan. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Previous Pistons head coach Monty Williams used him in a variety of ways. He played either as a ball-handler, screen setter, or physical presence inside. While the 6'7, 215-pound forward didn't seem like a big body, he was.



With only playing 25.1 minutes, he gobbled nearly seven rebounds a game. For a rookie and for playing just a little over half of the game, the numbers are impressive.

How quickly can Ausar Thompson come back from his blood clot for the Pistons?

It's tough to say, considering those diagnoses are on an individual basis. For example, Koloko had to wait over a year for his diagnosis to clear. It took him a matter of two or three months before he was able to compete. In Thompson's case, it could be more of the same. However, it could be less.



Although Koloko is seen as a bench guy, Thompson can start. As a result, the Pistons forward might need more time to condition and train. With young guys like Jalen Duran, and Cade Cunningham starting, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff might want to start the 2023 No. 5 overall pick.

Still, it might concerning for fans, and the young forward especially. Thompson revealed his mentality about getting back on the court after being diagnosed and having his season end abruptly. Even with the calm, it might be a tad concerning. Regardless, Detroit has gotten off to a solid start. While they're 4-7 on the season, they're at nearly half of their win total from 2023-24.

With the rebuild hopefully complete for the Pistons, adding Thompson back would do wonders. It's a mystery how Bickerstaff will use him in the lineup. Despite that, seeing Thompson back on the court will inject more life into the franchise, and their fans.