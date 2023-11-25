Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson doesn't care who it is, he'll dunk on anybody. Just ask Pacers big man Myles Turner.

Ausar Thompson got the bounce. If fans aren't aware of that, well they should be now after the Detroit Pistons rookie absolutely embarrassed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on Black Friday with a massive poster slam.

Early in the first quarter of the NBA In-Season Tournament clash, Thompson received the ball from outside the 3-point line. After seeing some space towards the basket, he quickly took advantage of the opportunity and proceeded to attack the basket and rise for the two-handed slam. Turner thought he had a good chance at blocking the shot, and for a moment, it looked like the Pacers big man would succeed after getting on the face of the Pistons rookie.

What Turner didn't realize however is that, while Thompson is a rookie, his strength and bounce are unlike any other newcomer. Turner might be 6-foot-11 and an incredible shot-blocker, but on that moment, there was just no stopping Thompson.

Of course NBA fans absolutely lost their minds with the play. There's just no better way to open a scoring with a thunderous dunk, and Ausar Thompson really did it against one of the better rim protectors in the league today in Myles Turner.

“Yo!! Two feet yams. He's a wing. That's crazy,” a fan commented on NBA's post of the poster slam. Another supporter said, “This dude does not care who is there. He's dunking.”

“Right now he looks like he’s going to be a special player,” a third commenter added.

Thompson entered the contest averaging incredible numbers of 11.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. And with the way he's playing, there's no denying the Pistons rising star is on his way to superstardom.