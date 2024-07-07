The Detroit Pistons and forward Simone Fontecchio have agreed on terms for a contract extension. Fontecchio will return to Detroit on a two-year deal worth $16 million, reported first by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6-10 swingman was acquired by the Pistons last season in February at the 2024 trade deadline. Detroit sent the Utah Jazz forward Kevin Knox and a second-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old sharpshooter.

Fontecchio provided an instant impact to a Pistons' rotation severely lacking forward depth, spacing, and shooting. In just 16 games with Detroit, he averaged 15.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and 43% from three. The deep-shooting efficiency is also dangerous from corner threes, averaging 53%.

Fontecchio's debut season with the Pistons was unfortunately cut short due to injury. He opted for toe surgery in May which resulted in him missing the last 15 games of the regular season.

The emergence of the forward from Italy gave hope that he could be a building block to the restoration of the Pistons. Fontecchio commented on his optimism about playing in Detroit during this rebuild.

“I love my time here, have really enjoyed my time here,” Fontecchio stated at the end of the season. “The last month wasn’t really easy with the injury, I would’ve loved to have been on the court with the guys and help them fight the last 15 games. As I said many times, I’m looking forward to the future. I love my time here, I love Detroit, I love the Pistons organization and we’re going to work this summer, everybody, towards me staying here long-term. That’s what I want, that's what we want. Really excited for that.”

Shooting help has arrived

Fontecchio's extension is a direct response to one of the priorities of President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon. One of the biggest additions Langdon wanted to bring to Detroit this offseason.

That plan started by hiring assistant coach Fred Vinson from the New Orleans Pelicans. Vinson has built a specialty in shooting development throughout the last 14 seasons with the Pelicans. That addition to the staff should be a major benefit for newly hired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Fontecchio rounds off an updated shooting core for the Pistons with some new veterans who were added this offseason. Langdon was active this offseason trading for former Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. The Pistons brought in more experienced shooting by signing free agents Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley.

One of the biggest problems Detroit has been suffering through is the extra attention commanded by franchise point guard Cade Cunningham. Defenses often throw double and triple teams at Cunningham which exposed the limited shooting and scoring options on the roster. The added veteran shooters have reliable catch-and-shoot ability and can also put the ball on the floor to create their own looks.

The newly acquired Pistons also allow the team the ability to not rush the development of certain young players. Detroit's long-term plans include working on the growth of their last two first-round picks Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II. Adding veteran scorers to the roster creates a more patient timeline in their development while learning to win as a team.