Paul George has high praises for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have struggled to remain relevant in the NBA since winning the championship in 2004. If Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is correct in his analysis of Detroit's young star Cade Cunningham, however, the Pistons could find themselves returning to relevance sooner rather than later.

After the Clippers' Saturday win over the Pistons, George discussed some of the strengths he sees in Cunningham's game. Specifically, George highlighted Cunningham's unique combination of height, strength, athleticism, ball handling, court vision and shot-making ability.

Paul George is a big fan of Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons: "I love Cade's game. He's really good, he's athletic, he's strong. I think that's really where he's going to be a problem for many years to come. You talk about his size, his ball-handling ability, his…

Cade Cunningham's size, strength and speed allow him to drive into the lane and get to the rim nearly at will. This allows him to put pressure on opposing defenses and helps to break down their coverage.

When the defense breaks down, Cunningham can use his playmaking skills to find open teammates for good shots that lead to assists. Cunningham can also score in isolation and at the rim. To add to Cunningham’s skills, his size and athleticism allows him to be a versatile defender who can reliably defend four positions on the court.

In his analysis of the young Pistons roster, George also highlighted other talented players, mentioning Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson by name.

George's analysis should be music to the ears of Pistons fans everywhere. If George is right in his take about Cunningham's strengths as well as the talented young core surrounding him, Detroit may be competing for a spot in the NBA Finals sooner rather than later.

Luckily for Pistons fans, as a currently active NBA player, Paul George has a good idea of what he's talking about. These are exciting times to be a fan of a Pistons team that is on the rise.