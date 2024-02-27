Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham was almost left speechless following another controversial loss, this time at the hands of the New York Knicks.
Last Saturday, the Pistons lost to the Orlando Magic after what many believe was a missed traveling call on Paolo Banchero before his game-winner. On Monday against New York, Detroit had a chance to go for the win following a Knicks turnover with less than 10 seconds left, but Ausar Thompson was tackled hard without a foul call, causing him to fall and lose the ball. The ‘Bockers then took advantage, with Josh Hart draining the game-winner for the 113-111 victory.
Had there been a whistle on the hit on Thompson, the Pistons could have regained possession and win the game, as they were already ahead 111-110 at that point. Instead, their losing streak extends to six following another dubious no-call.
Naturally, Cunningham was disappointed after the contest. Speaking to the media in his postgame presser, the young superstar kept it simple when describing the defeat, as he was at a loss for words on what else to say.
As Cunningham said, he's “livid” over what happened, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.
Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons definitely have every right to be mad about. Considering how hard they are battling to get wins, having one taken away from them is gut-wrenching.
Head coach Monty Williams didn't hold back in his criticism of the officiating as well, telling reporters in the wake of the loss: “Where's the New York media now? The absolute worst call of the season… We've done it the right way, we’ve called the league, we've sent in clips.”
It remains to be seen what the NBA will say over the controversial finish, but it's doubtful there can be anything done to change the result.