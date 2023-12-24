Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are on the verge of hitting a low point no team in the history of the NBA has been to. With their 126-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on the road Saturday night, the Pistons have now lost their 26th game in a row, tying the ignominious single-season losing skid record by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Just like in their previous losses, the Pistons are getting showered with all sorts of reactions following their latest setback.

“Congrats to the Detroit Pistons for losing 26 games in a row, which ties the NBA single-season record. It's a Festivus miracle! Air those grievances, baby,” posted JE Skeets on X.

“This is a really remarkable amount of ineptitude, and in no way, shape or form do I blame the guys on the roster for this. It’s the dudes running out this group of Pistons players and not making any legitimate changes to try to shake things up for the young guys,” shared Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

Jaden Ivey paced the Pistons in the loss to Brooklyn with 23 points, while Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart had 22 and 20 points, respectively.

When will the losing end for the Pistons?

The futility of the Pistons is simply unbelievable. Bad teams lose a lot, but the rate at which Detroit is picking up losses is on a historic level. Losing that many games in a row is an indictment to the coaching, the management, and the morale of Detroit, which will have to deal with the Nets again this coming Tuesday at home. A loss in that game will get the Pistons the sole ownership of one of the most embarrassing records in the NBA.

It is also worth noting that the Pistons are three consecutive losses away from breaking the all-time consecutive losses in league history, currently owned by the Sixers, who dropped 28 straight games from the 2014-15 season to the 2015-16 campaign.

After their rematch with the Nets this coming Tuesday, the Pistons will square off against the Boston Celtics in Beantown on Dec. 28 and the Toronto Raptors at home on Dec. 31 — Detoit's final game of the year.