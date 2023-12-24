The Pistons' beleaguered owner Tom Gores had a message for anxious Detroit fans.

The Detroit Pistons were scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets on the road Saturday night in a game that could change the trajectory of both franchises for the foreseeable future. The Nets came in with a five-game losing streak while the Pistons were on a 25-game losing streak, one loss away from tying the all-time record for most losses in a row.

The Pistons have been so bad that a cast of retired NBA players said they could beat Detroit recently. Pistons owner Tom Gores responded to ‘sell the team' chants at Little Caesars Arena.

On Saturday, December 23, Gores' thoughts on the situation were shared by The Athletic, including what kind of future he believes the franchise has on the horizon.

Gores Bullish on Pistons' Future

Gores shared information with fans in regards to the team's potential as a future contender.

He said that management has made shrewd moves in recent years to position Detroit as a winning team, even if it doesn't seem that way now.

“I think the thing that, probably, can’t be seen right now is that we cleaned a lot of stuff up with our player contracts in the last two years,” Gores said.

“One thing that’s been on my mind — and I think it’s important for the fans to hear, and I actually talked to the players about this the other day — within all of the losses, what we still have is a very good future.”

Youth and Cap Space Could Save Pistons, Gores Says

Gores added that the team's young core of players is of “high character and high talent.”

He referenced their contracts as “flexible” giving he and General Manager Troy Weaver the ability to make moves that could help to change things this season and beyond.

“We have set ourselves up in a way that the contracts are flexible,” Gores said.

“You guys know, we had all these contracts that really (handicapped) us with a certain vision, and we couldn’t be nimble. We are also set up with a lot of cap space, and you guys know I’m willing to do whatever it takes for this organization to be successful.””