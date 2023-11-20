Cade Cunningham is helping Monty Williams build a Pistons culture for young guns like Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson after their Raptors loss.

No one expected the Detroit Pistons to immediately be good after they had acquired Monty Williams, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey. But, there seems to be some level of complacency inside the Cade Cunningham-led squad. It started to show during the early games of their 10-game losing streak and it apparently got worse against the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons leader on the court clearly called out his teammates amid all of these, via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

“Unacceptable. We're the youngest team in the league, scrapping and clawing for everything. That should be the last thing that needs to be asked of us or talked about – how hard we're competing. That should be a given. When we wake up in the morning, we should be like, ‘We got to get to the court,'” was the mentality that Cade Cunningham wanted the rest of his Pistons teammates to have.

The loss to the Raptors was not even close. Monty Williams could not get his squad together and they got decimated with a 29-point deficit. However, they have shown flashes of greatness against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks. It is just a matter of getting consistently back into those moments which may get the Pistons going again.

Cunningham further stressed that he and Isaiah Stewart have been asking for a more competitive spirit. They have the opportunity to make a statement in their next game as Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets await the,. Will young guns like Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey finally come into form after this call-out?