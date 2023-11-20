Pistons star Cade Cunningham recently gave his thoughts on the team's early struggles following an 11 game losing streak.

The Detroit Pistons have been a disappointment so far early in the 2023-24 NBA season. They are currently 2-12 and have now lost 11 consecutive games. They currently hold the worst record in the NBA. They have a solid young nucleus of players, it just has not translated onto the court this season. One of the Pistons rising young stars, Cade Cunningham, has been having a strong season albeit the struggles. Cunningham recently gave his thoughts via Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

Cade after 11 straight losses: "We gotta be realistic after the situation. It's hard to be like, 'Oh we're good, we're good,' because we're bad. We gotta address that. We gotta know what we're not good at & address it not only with our words in the locker room, but on the court." — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 19, 2023

Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. He missed most of last season, his second in the NBA, due to injury. He was limited to only 12 games. He's been back this year and has picked up where he left off when he finished third in the 2021 Rookie of the Year voting.

Cunningham has missed one game for the Pistons so far this season, but in the 13 games that he has played, he's been averaging a career-high 36 minutes per game. He's been putting up a career-high 21.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists with splits of 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Pistons chances at snapping their losing streak doesn't get any easier with their next game being against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. They follow that up with a game against the Indiana Pacers who have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference so far. It's possible the losing streak hits 13 games before they have a legit chance at snapping it against the Washington Wizards.