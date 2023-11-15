The Detroit Pistons lost a shootout to the Atlanta Hawks, but team star Cade Cunningham floundered in certain areas.

The Detroit Pistons are reeling after a 126-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night that dropped Coach Monty Williams's team to 2-10 on the season. For a Pistons team loaded with athleticism and young talented, the start to the 2023-2024 season has been nothing short of disastrous, prompting a series of loaded takes from forward Marvin Bagley III after the game.

Budding teenage star Jalen Duren got a concerning injury update after the team's recent loss to the Bulls. Last year's NBA MVP made a startling claim about the Pistons following the 76ers' recent win.

The once-proud Pistons franchise had far and away the worst record in the NBA last season with just 17 wins. The Spurs and Rockets tied for second worst with 22 wins each, respectively.

Bagley III Gets Real on Pistons Struggles

After the game on Tuesday, Bagley III took the opportunity to vent his frustrations.

“It’s definitely frustrating. We all want to win,” Bagley III said according to Omari Sankofa II on X.

“We’re all trying to do the right thing out there, trying to make plays and put us in a position to win. We come up short like how we’ve done in games previous to this. It’s definitely frustrating.”

Cunningham Needs Help, Bagley III Says

The Pistons forward/center Bagley III also spoke about the need to get Cade Cunningham the ball in his spots more effectively. Cunningham has starred this season, but had just nine points against the Hawks in a key game against an Eastern Conference rival.

“It’s on us to make his job easier. I’m trying to hit him with better screens, get him downhill more. Cade’s a great player, you guys know what he does. We’ve all seen it. It’s an adjustment for everybody. We have to figure out ways to get him going.”

One fan vented on Cunningham's issues on X.

“Cade once again with the worst +/- on the team. 6 turnovers 4/14 shooting…he’s either hurt, sick, or just not him.”

Another lamented former first round pick Jaden Ivey's lack of production and playing time.

“Ivey only good for 20 minutes while Cade being run into the ground?” they pondered.