Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA. Cunningham has earned this accolade for the first time in his career after averaging 27 points, 12.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and one steal over the last three games last week. He maintained these averages while efficiently shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

Cunningham started his impressive week with a triple-double in a win against Miami last Monday. He scored 20 points, dishing a career-high 18 assists and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Thursday featured another standout performance as the 6'7 point guard scored 33 points, tallied seven assists, and blocked four shots in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Cunningham finished his three-game stretch last Saturday against the Phoenix Suns in a victory after scoring 28 points, completing 13 assists, blocking two shots, and generating two steals. Detroit sealed its win against the Suns after a clutch three-pointer by Cunningham over Suns' forward Kevin Durant.

Detroit's franchise point guard is putting up the best numbers of his career since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Pistons in 2021. Cunningham is averaging career highs with 24 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists in his fourth season in the NBA. His shooting efficiency continues to rise as well as he is hitting at 45.7% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has spoken regularly about the desire to turn Cunningham into a consistent two-way player. That potential has been unlocked so far as Cunningham has been effective as a go-to defender for Detroit.

The Pistons have benefited greatly from their star point guard's breakout numbers. After struggling to reach double-digit victories over the past few seasons, Detroit is off to their best regular start since drafting Cunningham at 12-17. The Pistons are currently in the tenth seed of the Eastern Conference, which would qualify for a postseason play-in spot.

San Antonio Spur center Victor Wembanyama was honored with the same award for his performance in the Western Conference. The 7'3 big man averaged 36 points, 6.5 rebounds, and seven blocks through two games last week.

All-Star momentum for Pistions' Cade Cunningham

Cunningham has been one of the most impressive breakthrough players in the entire league. The first-time nod as Player of the Week could help serve as momentum for another first accomplishment for Cunningham as a 2025 NBA All-Star. Bickerstaff has been supportive of the thought of the Pistons' guard being named as a first-time All-Star.

“Anytime you get acknowledged like that, I think it’s a huge deal. Most of it is that he deserves it, I think that’s the easy part for me,” Bickerstaff stated. “The work that he’s put in, the way that he’s helped this team in so many different ways. Not just the numbers that you see but how he makes his teammates better every day.