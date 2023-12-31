The Detroit Pistons finally got a victory on Saturday, defeating the Toronto Raptors to end a historic 28-game losing streak. Pistons star Cade Cunningham is remaining positive about his team's future following the end of the losing skid.

The Pistons started the season 2-1 before losing a nearly unprecedented 28 games in a row. Some of the losses were brutally close while others were blowouts. Along the way, Cunningham seemed the steady anchor for the Pistons. The young gun got a double-double in the team's 129-127 win over the Raptors, pouring in 30 points and adding 12 assists.

On the season, Cunningham is putting up some impressive numbers. He's averaging nearly 24 points a game, to go with 7 assists and four rebounds. Cunningham is leading the Pistons in points, assists and minutes played. His performance this season comes on the heels of a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that was shortened due to an injury for the star player.

Cunningham was the team's first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, going first overall. He's been as good as advertised in league, being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022. Cunningham's numbers have increased every year he's been in the NBA. His minutes and points totals have gone up every year since his rookie campaign.

Detroit's next opportunity for a victory comes on Jan. 1, when the team plays the Houston Rockets. The Pistons and Rockets tip-off at 8:00 Eastern. Time will tell if the Pistons can forage some wins and get a depressing season turned around into something much better.

 