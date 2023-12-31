Will Wingstop survive the anticipated rush of Pistons fans trying to get free wings?

The Detroit Pistons have finally snapped their historical NBA losing streak. The Pistons' 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors ended a 28-game slump. Detroit fans are happy to see their team succeed after being the laughingstock of the league. However, Wingstop employees are cowering in fear, as fans go rabid for the rumored promotion of free chicken wings after the Pistons' victory.

Wingstop will need all hands on deck for the surge of Pistons fans it will get after the Raptors win

In early December, a fan uncovered a Wingstop deal that provides Detroit natives with five free boneless wings if the Pistons win. The irony is the team did not win a single game during December. A turn of events has rekindled Detroit fans' hunger though, as the team finally won against the Raptors.

Fans on social media are comically preparing Wingstop employees for the anticipated onslaught of customers:

This is how Pistons fans are about to pull up to wingstop pic.twitter.com/gQ6J11k1wB — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 31, 2023

Wingstop employees in Detroit tryna sneak out of the restaurant before the rush of Pistons fans come in pic.twitter.com/wUHisvdEdq — khi (@stymead) December 31, 2023

Wingstop employees having a regular day at work and seeing Pistons fans walk in pic.twitter.com/i6WFt2tqO4 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 31, 2023

Hopefully, the employees in the Detroit area do not get too overwhelmed. One cannot blame the Pistons fanbase for being overjoyed after seeing their team suffer for so long.

The last time the Pistons won a game was on October 28th against the Chicago Bulls. Now, the team is relieved to have a victory before the year 2024 reigns in.

Cade Cunningham has been instrumental to Detroit's inch toward success. The 22-year-old notched an impressive double-double in the win over the Raptors. Cunningham scored 30 points, grabbed 12 boards, and dished three assists. His team will see more success if he continues his stellar play.

The NBA world and the city of Detroit can breathe easy, as the Pistons' losing streak is over. The same cannot be said for Wingstop employees though. Surely, everyone involved will be able to make it through and celebrate this exciting time.