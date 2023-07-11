The Detroit Pistons have been hoarding big men as they look to climb their way back up the Eastern Conference. Even with James Wiseman and Jalen Duren on the roster, the Pistons made sure Isaiah Stewart wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Detroit has signed Stewart to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Stewart has become the first player from the 2020 NBA Draft class to sign a non-maximum extension.

Stewart was originally drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in that 2020 draft. But after being traded to the Houston Rockets, the forward/center was involved in another deal, landing him in Detroit. He has been with the Pistons ever since, appearing in 189 games.

Over his NBA career, Stewart has averaged nine points, 7.8 rebounds and one block per game. This past year, Stewart set a new career-high in PPG with 11.3. He hasn't averaged less than 6.7 rebounds per game in his young career.

At just 21-years-old, Detroit clearly believes Stewart is a building block for the future. Alongside Duren and Wiseman, the trio make for a potentially lethal front court if they can reach their potential. With Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivery and rookie Ausar Thompson in the back court, the Pistons are looking like a young team on the rise.

Still, that hasn't resulted in much on court success. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. That as the last time Detroit won 30+ games. However, the Pistons have been patiently building their core of young up-and-comers. With Isaiah Stewart now locked up, he will be apart of that core long-term as he looks to help put the Pistons back on the map.