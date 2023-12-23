After 25 losses in a row, we need to have a conversation about Tom Gores selling the Pistons

Since Tom Gores purchased the Detroit Pistons for $325 million back in 2011, you could make the case that there hasn't been a worse team in the NBA. And trust me, you don't need a child's active imagination to arrive at that point, either. It's actually quite clear when you look at the objective data:

Since the 2011-12 season, the Pistons have only one winning season, two postseason appearances, two 1st round sweeps, two NBA All-Stars, five head coaches, the third-longest losing streak in the history of the NBA, and the worst overall record (358-612) in that timeframe. This downright abysmal lack of success over a decade of ownership has Pistons fans clamoring for Gores to sell the team. But if you ask Gores about the desires of those fans, he'll tell you that the notion of selling the team is “a ridiculous thought.”

“They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous,” Gores said via a video call with select members of the media on Friday night (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic). “Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community. Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community. If you put aside winning, we’ve made a very big difference in the community. That means a lot to me. I understand that’s only going to mean a lot to people if we win, but the underworking of what’s happening and with our community, over all these years, is there. We’re doing multibillion-dollar things outside of (basketball). I understand the fans being upset, but it’s a ridiculous thought.”

Look, I'm not gonna sit here and try to deny the fact that Gores and the Pistons organization could be making a big difference in the community. I don't doubt for a second that they are. But what I do doubt is the idea that another billionaire owner wouldn't or couldn't do the same great things in the community as Gores while more successfully managing the Pistons. Because let's be fair, the numbers suggest that Gores couldn't be doing much worse on that front, and another billionaire would be just as equipped to do “multibillion-dollar things” within the community too.

As of October, Forbes had valued the Pistons at $3.1 billion. If Gores would consider selling the team, he could make nearly a 1,000% increase on his initial investment while giving Pistons fans exactly what they want. Everyone wins, right?

And since the Pistons losing streak has been ongoing since October, that would be a nice change of pace.