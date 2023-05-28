The Detroit Pistons‘ coaching search continues in what’s been a lengthy process for the storied franchise.

The latest rumor roundup from the Pistons resulted in fans waiting until after the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery for news on who would be the next head coach. Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie and Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee were regarded as the frontrunners for the position, being granted multiple interviews with the Pistons owner Tom Gores.

In addition, 2022 Coach of the Year Monty Williams was rumored to have been offered the head coaching gig by Detroit. The Phoenix Suns relieved Williams from his head coaching duties at the behest of the franchise’s new owner, Mat Ishbia, in a move that was questioned around the league.

However, Williams is said to have turned down what was a lucrative contract offer from Detroit.

All of which is tied together in a succinct timeline.

“Ollie and Lee were scheduled to interview this week for a second time with Pistons owner Tom Gores,” according to NBA insider Marc Stein, “after Monty Williams’ apparent pass on what league sources have described to me as a big-money offer from Detroit.”

Its particularly notable that Williams was offered a contract by the Pistons prior to Ollie and Lee — both of whom would be first-time NBA head coaches — being scheduled for an additional interview. Especially as “it has also been suggested to me that the Pistons may not have abandoned all hope that Williams could reconsider,” Stein adds.

Williams is clearly the top option for Detroit, and the Pistons could opt to wait as long as they can for him to change his mind. Especially with the Bucks choosing Adrian Griffin Jr. — rather than Lee — to be their new head coach.