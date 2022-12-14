By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, it was announced that Detroit Pistons second-year point guard Cade Cunningham would have season-ending shin surgery. After taking time to make a decision, the former first-overall pick chose to end his season. This will ensure that he is ready for next year.

On Tuesday, Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey spoke to reporters about Cade Cunningham’s decision to have surgery. He stated, “I told him if he was my son, I’d advise him to do it, but it’s his and his family’s decision to make sure he gets it taken care of. I feel for him because you can just imagine the hope and the dreams that he had of coming into this year and then this happens, you can just imagine the fear. It’s human nature, and that’s what caused some of the indecision, but he did a thorough job, he and his agent and his family did a thorough job, and all of our staff in making sure he made the right decision. Nobody pressured him to do it, it was Cade’s decision only to make.”

When healthy, Cade Cunningham has quickly become one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. During his rookie season, he appeared in 64 total games. During this time, he averaged 17.4 PPG, 5.6 APG, and 5.5 RPG.

In total, Cunningham appeared in 12 games during this season. When on the court, he picked up right where he left off during his rookie season. Before his season ended, he averaged 19.9 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 6.2 RPG.

Cade Cunningham had been sidelined since November 9th. The Pistons plan to have him back and ready to go for the start of next season.