The Detroit Pistons visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference and are coming off of a loss as they continue their road trip. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Suns prediction and pick.

Detroit (8-45) has been historically bad this season as they are sitting dead last in the NBA with just eight wins in 52 games. They are coming off losses in four out of their last six games. They did however have a surprising victory against the Sacramento Kings on the road last week. In that victory, Jaden Ivey went off for a team-high 37 points and he got some much-needed help from Jalen Duran who had 20 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, and Alec Burks who had 25 points to go along with seven rebounds. The Pistons hope that they can use that as some confidence when they step in there on the court with a formidable opponent like the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Phoenix (27-20) was riding a three-game winning streak until they met up with the Golden State Warriors whom they lost to by the narrowest of margins 112-113. Even in the loss, Devin Book had himself a game with a team-high 32 points to go along with four rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant contributed with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in his 39 minutes on the court. The Suns will be looking to bounce back from the loss when they play host to the visiting Detroit Pistons in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Suns Odds

Detroit Pistons: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +650

Phoenix Suns: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PMPT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have a tough challenge ahead as they face the Phoenix Suns on the road Wednesday night. However, the Pistons have a chance to surprise everyone by covering the spread.

The Suns have been dealing with injuries to key players such as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, which could impact their performance. In a recent game, the Suns managed to secure a 120-106 win over the Pistons, but they did so in the absence of these important players. The Pistons have shown potential with players like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren making significant contributions. In their previous encounter with the Suns, Cunningham led the way with 26 points and six assists, while Duren demonstrated strong rebounding skills.

The Pistons have the opportunity to learn from their previous games and make strategic adjustments. While they have faced challenges on the road, they have the potential to turn the tide and secure a victory against the Suns.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night. Several factors contribute to this prediction. Firstly, the Suns have a strong track record against the Pistons, having won their last two encounters with scores of 120-106 and 116-100.

The Suns have been in good form, winning six of their last ten games. This positive momentum and recent string of victories indicate that the Suns are in a strong position to maintain their winning streak, especially when playing on their home court.

Taking into account their recent success against the Pistons, their strong performance in previous games, and the Suns' big-three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal lighting it up for the Phoenix Suns, they have a compelling case for securing a victory and to cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night.

Final Pistons-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns, despite recent results, generally shine brightest in front of their passionate fanbase. That home-court advantage, fueled by the energy of the Valley, often translates into increased defensive intensity and more fluid offensive execution. Expect the Suns to capitalize on this dynamic against the road-weary Pistons.

It's hard to ignore the Suns' sheer star power and veteran savvy when compared to Detroit's youth and rebuilding trajectory. While the Pistons may have a few bright moments, I anticipate the Suns taking control early and cruising to a comfortable victory on their home floor. Don't be surprised if this game turns into a showcase of offensive firepower by Kevin Durant and company.

Final Pistons-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -13.5 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)