Fans are feeling bad for Cade Cunningham amid the Pistons' continued misery.

The punches keep on coming for a Detroit Pistons that has one foot in the grave. On Tuesday night, the Pistons suffered their 27th straight defeat, a 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets — and now, they are the infamous owner of the worst losing streak in NBA history. Nonetheless, as soul-crushing as it may be for the Pistons to keep on sinking to newfound depths with every passing loss, franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham is showing that there may be a shimmering star hidden underneath Detroit's pile of turd after all.

Cunningham, in the Pistons' most recent defeat, put up a performance worthy of a victory. He tallied 41 points (on 15-21 shooting from the field, no less), nine rebounds, and five assists. But as has been the case for Detroit for nearly two months now, nothing Cunningham has done on the court has mattered.

Nevertheless, Cade Cunningham's efforts aren't going unnoticed. Fans and analysts on Twitter (X) gave the young Pistons guard his due praise by doing everything in his power to carry the team to victory lane. Now, the overwhelming sentiment on social media is that Cunningham must find a way to engineer an exit from Detroit so he could fulfill his potential and, at the very least, experience what it's like to be in a winning culture.

“Cade Cunningham needs to demand a trade,” wrote one fan. Wrote another, “One must imagine Sisyphus as Cade Cunningham.”

Cade Cunningham has clearly elevated his game from last season; he was carving up the Nets' defense on Tuesday from all three levels, showing off his improved overall game. The Pistons, however, haven't been able to improve alongside Cunningham, and fans are looking for parties to blame. Naturally, that part belongs to head coach Monty Williams, who, once again, received the brunt of clowning from fans on Twitter (X).

“Monty Williams is being paid more money than Cade Cunningham this year,” one fan pointed out. Another fan couldn't contain his emotions: “Gotta rant about the pistons bro this is insane.. we got some roster flaws but our coaching leadership is awful man.”

It's not going to get any easier for the Pistons from here, as they'll be taking on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to prevent the losing streak from ballooning even further.