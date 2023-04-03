David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

It was always going to take some time for James Wiseman to get acclimated to the basketball court again after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Apparently the Golden State Warriors weren’t willing to be patient as they shipped him off to the Detroit Pistons at this season’s trade deadline. Whether or not the Warriors will regret that decision, depends on how well Wiseman plays with the Pistons. Wiseman has had a few standout performances already with the Pistons and he revealed via Nick Friedell of ESPN how this almost feels like his rookie year again.

“This is apparently like my rookie year, I can say, because just the amount of games I’ve played,” Wiseman said. “Seriously. So I just got to take it one day at a time. I can’t be so hard on myself about anything, about trying to be good right now, all the instant gratification stuff. Sometimes it comes into my mind, but I got to just look at it for what it is and be real with myself. It’s going to take time. It’s not going to be now. It’s going to be within time, it just takes time within the craft. I just got to keep working. That’s it.”

James Wiseman has played in 19 games for the Pistons so far including 17 starts. In those games he’s averaged 13.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds with shooting splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s averaging around 25 minutes per game.