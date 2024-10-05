The Detroit Pistons hosted an open practice on Saturday for the public at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. After a light session of drills, scrimmages, and theatrics for the fans, head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed plans moving forward with the media. Bickerstaff spoke on how he wants to use the upcoming preseason games to help decide the use of Detroit's roster.

“We just want to see some of the rotations and those types of things against a different defense,” Bickerstaff explained. “Some of the things offensively we're trying to do, doing it against a different system. Then we'll start to look at roster rotations as well. There are certain pairings that we want to see. Certain things we want to experiment with so we'll get those done in the next five games.”

Bickerstaff has not confirmed an ideal starting lineup yet and there have not been many indications through training camp. The Pistons have utilized numerous different starting lineups in practice while rotating a variety of different names in as reserves.

Detroit's open practice featured a short scrimmage that began with a starting lineup with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jalen Duren. The coaching staff did not confirm that unit as the starters and will adjust the playing rotations throughout the preseason.

Detroit's former head coach Monty Williams created a buzz last season around this time with his decided starters. Williams shockingly decided to bring Ivey off the bench before the regular season started. Bickerstaff seems to be patient with deciding on his starters and when to announce it.

While a starting lineup has not been decided on yet, Bickerstaff did assure he wants to give everybody a chance in preseason. He indicated everybody healthy on the roster will get a chance to play in the exhibition games.

Pistons show appreciation for open practice support

The Pistons regularly host an open practice each year for the public before preseason begins. Detroit fans made their presence felt cheering and observing the short session at Wayne State. Bickerstaff publicly admired the crowd's energy and what their support means for the franchise.

“Our business doesn't survive without the support of the fans. They are who we compete for every single night. They are who we try to make proud every single night,” Bickerstaff said. “We understand the sacrifices they make to be a part of it. It's a great thing for us to have these opportunities where we have a chance to give back.”

After rebuilding from last season's 14-68 finish, the Pistons have been focused on taking advantage of a fresh start. Bickerstaff has raved about the energy from the team through training camp and how they want to establish a winning culture that fans can embrace.

“Historically, we know you guys have been a great fanbase. This organization has achieved a ton and we are looking forward to bringing it back while giving you guys something you can always be proud of,” Bickerstaff stated publicly to the fans before practice. “We've got great guys here who are working their tails off to continue to improve. We have great leadership here from ownership down. Wer're excited about what this year is going to look like. We're putting a team together that you guys can watch, enjoy, and be proud to see them compete every single night.”