Monty Williams is joining the Detroit Pistons to be their next head coach. While it’s certainly a huge addition for the Motor City franchise that deserves praise, many NBA fans couldn’t believe the amount of money that the team had to put on the table to make it happen.

According to reports, the Pistons and Williams agreed to a six-year deal worth $72 million to take over the franchise. Yes, that’s right: a $12 million annual salary to help guide and develop the team with one of the most promising young cores in the league.

Even better, Williams’ deal could reportedly reach $100 million over eight years, inclusive of incentives and other bonuses, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sounds like a big win for Coach Monty!

Sure enough, as the Pistons faithful celebrate the move, others couldn’t help but joke and go wild about Williams’ salary.

“Holy hell, Monty said if I’m gonna live in Detroit I’m gonna be rich doing it,” one fan commented.

Another Twitter user jokingly asked, “Is he gonna be a part time player too with that money?”

“Now you like this deal if you are a Pistons fan, mainly because Williams has a great track record of helping young players develop. If you are Williams, the most rewarding part of this situation is the 72 million buckeroos,” a third supporter said.

A critic added, “Holy overpay.”

Here are other reactions to Williams’ massive deal:

Cade, Monty, Ivey and Wiseman on the Pistons’ bench next season pic.twitter.com/bEzv13foOe — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 1, 2023

Monty Williams in Detroit pic.twitter.com/g8NSw3AVN6 — Overtime (@overtime) June 1, 2023

Monty Williams definitely deserves to get paid considering his track record of building a winning culture, and if that is what the Pistons feel his value is, then good for Monty for sure.