Detroit's early season woes worsened after Jalen Duren exited the Grizzlies game with an ankle injury from an awkward rebound.

The Detroit Pistons took on the Memphis Grizzlies in a rowdy cross-conference matchup. The Pistons lost 116-102; however, the defeat was likely not their biggest concern. Starting center Jalen Duren exited Wednesday night's game with an ankle injury after an unfortunate landing.

The Pistons' early-season woes grow with Jalen Duren's injury

Duren went up for a defensive rebound before he awkwardly landed on his ankle late during the Grizzlies game:

Pistons center Jalen Duren had to be helped off the court after an ankle injury on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/dkT5FpZP9V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2023

Hopefully, the injury is not serious and Duren can make a speedy recovery.

The 20-year-old center is having a breakout season in his second year with the Pistons. Duren averages 12.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, the latter of which ranks him fifth in the NBA. If Duren continues to improve, Detroit may have found its franchise center.

The Pistons have not had a great start to the 2023-24 season. The team fell to 2-19 after the loss to the Grizzlies. It was the team's 18th straight loss. Detroit has many promising young pieces to build its team around, but one presence that is sorely missed is Bojan Bogdanovic's.

Bogdanovic averaged 22.0 points, two rebounds, and two assists during the 2022-23 season. His veteran presence and scoring are missed by a struggling Pistons team.

Detroit still has time to turn its season around and get some wins. Their schedule will not get any easier, but hopefully, the squad can find a spark. The Pistons are preparing for a December 8th road game against the Orlando Magic. It will be an excellent opportunity for the team to gain some momentum.