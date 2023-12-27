Pistons head coach Monty Williams takes the blame for the team's historic 27-game losing streak and addressed fans chanting "sell the team."

“Sell the team!” This is the repeated chant that was echoed throughout Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night when the Detroit Pistons fell 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets, their 27th consecutive loss. Yes, you read that correctly, the Pistons have now lost 27 straight games, a league record for the most consecutive losses in a single season. While growing pains are always expected when a team switches head coaches, this was not to be expected with Monty Williams.

Coming over from the Phoenix Suns, who made the NBA Finals in 2021, to the Pistons, Williams looked to spark this young team in order to get them trending in the right direction. The complete opposite has happened, leading many to ask:

When will the Pistons win another game?

At this point, it's safe to assume that the Pistons will miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Their immediate future is now clouded as a result of this historic losing streak. Monty Williams spoke to reporters after the Pistons' 27th straight loss on Tuesday night, pointing out that he has failed early on in terms of changing the organization's losing ways.

“It's my job, it's my responsibility. When you look at the record, coaches are graded on their records, that's the bottom line,” Williams said in his postgame remarks regarding the team's losing skid, via Bally Sports Detroit. “I'm sure the players don't want that attached to the name on the jersey. Was it heavy? It's been heavy for a while. That's just the nature of a losing streak… I was brought in here to change this thing, and it's probably mostly on me than anybody.”

“Sell the team” chants

While Detroit has some talented, young players in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and others, they have been unable to piece things together and take steps forward during their rebuild. The Pistons have been unable to really stand out on either end of the court, currently ranking 26th in defensive rating and 28th in offensive rating through 29 games.

What's crazy is that even though the Pistons are losing, they are still in the middle of the pack in terms of league attendance, according to Basketball Reference. The emotions coming from the fans are definitely being heard and felt by everyone on the Pistons this season, especially when the chants of “sell the team” begin at the end of games.

“That’s something that we all have to process on our own. What are you gonna say? Our guys feel bad enough,” Williams stated, via Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press. “I’m not going to remind them of what happened out there … the way you change that is by winning.”

Winning is a word that has not been associated with the Pistons in quite some time. Going back to last season, the Pistons have now lost 63 of their last 71 games. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Detroit has won 62 games. For context, the Milwaukee Bucks won 58 games last season.

The Pistons have lost 27 straight games. There is nothing they can do about that. Moving forward, the mindset can't be to end this streak or change the narrative surrounding the negativity stemming from the fan base. The Pistons need to focus on winning one game at a time, regardless of their opponents.

From there, this organization can then take things one step at a time. For Monty Williams, it has become abundantly clear what his job is moving forward.

“I have to do a better job at making sure guys know what they're supposed to do.”