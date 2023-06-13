A new system approaches the Detroit Pistons as Coach Monty Williams now takes the helm. Coach Williams was notably booted from the Phoenix Suns and will now headline the schematics for the motor city team.

Being fired from the Suns may have taken a toll on Monty Williams. He discussed the feeling of being wanted by the Pistons organization, via Bally Sports.

Mickey York and Grant Long catch up with the new Pistons Head Coach and ask how he views being the highest paid coach in the NBA as well as the work ethic of roster he's inheriting. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/GH7Fm4JVRl — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 13, 2023

“I mean it feels great. I could give you the typical NBA answer and tell you it is no big deal. But I think all of us who participated in this game want to feel appreciated. You want to feel wanted. But this level of want is a bit different. When you get a contract like this and get a chance to be a part of an organization like this, you feel really good about that but you are also mindful of the work that needs to be done,” Monty Williams declared.

The 51-year-old Pistons coach received a six-year contract worth $78.5 million. The deal makes him the highest-paid coach in the NBA behind San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich. However, Williams remains unfazed by the money and would have given the same effort on any contract offer.

“My drive and competitive edge are not affected by money. I hope if I was given half of that or a fourth of that, I would still give the same effort. That is how I have lived my life and approached the game,” he said.

The Detroit Pistons are getting a dedicated coach that thrives on competition and not just mere cash. These are early signs of success.