Monty Williams has finally spoken for the first time after agreeing to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons. He shared his belief that the top brass has the right vision for the franchise, which was apparently what convinced him to take the job.

Williams noted that he was really unsure if he's going to coach in the NBA in 2023-24 after the Phoenix Suns decided to fire him following their disappointing playoff run. There have been rumors that he could opt to rest first in the upcoming season, but the Pistons job came knocking.

It probably helped that Detroit was willing to make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA with a record-breaking six-year, $78.5 million deal that could go up as high as $100 million. According to Williams, however, his decision was more than just about the money. He emphasized that the team has a “thoughtful plan” that he really liked.

“A week ago, I was not sure what the future would hold. But, after talking with Tom (Gores) and Troy (Weaver), I was excited hearing their vision for the Pistons going forward. They had a thoughtful plan and I am so appreciative of the emphasis they placed on the personal side of this business,” Williams said, per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Monty Williams didn't go into detail what plans the Pistons have for the franchise, but it's understandable why the veteran tactician finds the Detroit situation appealing.

Not only do the Pistons have one of the most promising young cores headlined by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, but they also look poised to take the next step in their development with all the talents they have. That is definitely an intriguing situation for Monty since Detroit has no way to go but up.

It remains to be seen how the Pistons will fare in Williams' first season with the franchise, but all eyes will certainly be on him as he seeks to turn the franchise around and get them out of mediocrity.