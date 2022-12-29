The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation.

Late in the second quarter while both players were running for the loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t like it and quickly retaliated, punching the Magic forward at the back of his head while the Detroit bench were confronting him.

Wagner appeared to get knocked out from the punch as he fell to the seats. Players from both teams started to pile up from the area of the incident, though it fortunately didn’t escalate further.

Both Hayes and Wagner were ejected, with the former getting a tech and the latter slapped with a Flagrant 2. Hamidou Diallo was also handed a tech and ejected for shoving Wagner during the altercation.

Sure enough, the incident sparked several reactions from around NFL Twitter, with many shocked by the incident and others poking fun at what happened.

Some fans noted that more punishment could come to the players involved, with a suspension a possibility, especially for Hayes.

Others were reminded of the Pistons’ history, with some joking that the tradition continues with Killian Hayes’ punch to Moe Wagner.

“Killian Hayes has been hearing voices coming from the walls of the Pistons locker room for years and finally became possessed by them,” one fan joked.

“As a pistons fan, this season has been terrible. as a killian hayes fan, this season is all i could ever ask for,” another one said.

Here are more reactions from the shocking turn of events:

It remains to be seen what will happen next, but the NBA is expected to look into the matter for potential punishments.