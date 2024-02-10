Quentin Grimes is a class act.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks bolstered their roster by trading to acquire sharpshooters Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks (formerly a Knick) from the Detroit Pistons. Part of the package that the Knicks traded away to get the two three-point marksmen from the Pistons included Quentin Grimes, who has started many contests for New York this year but has also been unable to carve out a consistent niche for himself in Tom Thibodeau's system.

Still, on Friday afternoon, Grimes took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his gratitude to the Knicks faithful for their support over the years.

“It was an honor to be able to wear a Knicks jersey and represent the city!” wrote Grimes. “Your love and support throughout the years has meant the world. Forever grateful to the entire Knicks organization, my teammates, and most importantly the fans. THANK YOU, NEW YORK.”

With Donte DiVincenzo playing such great basketball as of late, along with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart providing stability at the wing position for New York, Quentin Grimes began to be viewed as somewhat of the odd man out this year for a revamped Knicks squad. Still, it's easy to see why a young team like the Pistons would want to take a chance on the 23-year-old, who is a bona fide sniper from beyond the arc and also can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor.

Grimes will play his first game as a visitor in Madison Square Garden on February 26.