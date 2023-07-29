Back in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected 6'6″ wing Stanley Johnson with the eighth overall pick. Johnson was widely believed to be a player with star potential at the time, as he was fresh off a great two-way collegiate season at Arizona. But fast forward to the current day, and it's safe to say that Johnson never lived up to his star potential.

Johnson spent the first four years of his pro career with the Pistons, and during this time, he failed to average more than 8.7 points per game in a single season and never shot better than 38.9% from the field.

Recently, Stanley Johnson apologized for being a bust in Detroit, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I would say to the Pistons, I think I could have been better… I'm sorry that you guys traded me for a player who never played… Was I bust meaning did I do my expectation for the Pistons? Hell, no.”

Stanley Johnson, 27, has played for five different franchises across eight years in the NBA. Most recently, he averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.1 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 30 appearances with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022-23 regular season (zero starts).

Stanley Johnson probably won't ever be a star in the NBA, but he belongs in the league, thanks to his defensive chops. After all, he's averaged 0.9 steals per game for his pro career, which is an impressive number considering he's come off the bench for most of his career.