The Detroit Pistons have plenty of kinks to work out of their roster this offseason.

Seriously, even though the players fought hard and developed individually along the way, neither their rotation nor their roster as a whole project to be a suitable long-term option.

While they have a core — namely Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey — they don’t seem to have a definitive identity on either end. Nor do they have complementary personnel, with a number of players that have overlapping skillsets.

This probably wouldn’t be a problem in past eras. However, in an age where the ability to space the floor is a premium skill, half of the rotation is unleaded.

There’s a path forward for a rapid rebuild though, they simply have to follow the plan.

Here are three major offseason fixes the Pistons must make to reach the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

3 major offseason fixes Pistons must make to reach 2024 NBA Playoffs

Commit to Jalen Duren

The James Wiseman-Jalen Duren was entertaining for a while but while Wiseman needs reps in order to gain confidence and improve his play, it shouldn’t come at the expense of Duren.

Duren consistently plays with a force that Wiseman simply does not. Recently compared to defensive stars Dwight Howard and Ben Wallace by his NBA peers, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey should be wise enough to take the hint.

Wiseman is more skilled, a player who can potentially do damage from everywhere on the floor.

Because his skillset more bent towards a power forward anyways, the Pistons can use the offseason working on his body to make sure that he can handle playing that position defensively. That said, as the league continues to move away from small-ball, having a power forward that’s Wisemans size isn’t a bad idea anyways.

A core of Duren, Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, and Cade Cunningham may not have the best efficiency from deep though, no matter how much they work on it.

Complement their core players

The biggest issue that the Pistons may have is their lack of 3-point shooting.

With the team shooting 35.0 percent from three thus far this season, which ranks 23rd in the NBA, the offense can’t flow smoothly. Defenses are unthreatened by multiple rotations players, or would have to sag off them anyways because they’re better on the way to the rim.

That said, the Pistons need to sign or draft as many strong shooters as possible.

With what may be a top-four pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the focus should be on Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller. Miller is a true small forward that can do it all, and despite an underwhelming performance during the NCAA Tournament, he should be able to capitalize on the open plain he can expect to see in front of him at the arc.

In this summer’s free agency, Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant may be an option, as he’s rumored to be interested in a return to Detroit. Grant shot just 35.3 percent from 3-point range in two seasons with the Pistons but seems to have regained his shooting stroke in Portland, knocking down 40.1 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

In the two seasons preceding his Pistons stint, Grant shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range while playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

Cheaper options like Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe and New Orleans Pelicans wing Josh Richardson will be available as well.

Get a star

The quickest route to championship contention will always be to acquire a star player.

Or one with star potential.

In that event, Detroit’s main target in the offseason should be Toronto Raptors two-way playmaker OG Anunoby. With his defense and 3-point shooting at the wing, he’s the perfect complement to Cade and Ivey. However, he’s far more than a 3-and-D player, and his scoring potential could allow him to have career years — particularly offensively — with the Pistons.

For a team that needs an enormous amount of help on both ends, getting OG may be as perfect as it could get.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could also be an option.

If the Pistons see Cunningham having better production shifting to small forward in the future, they may look for a full-time guard.

Few are better than LaVine, a high-level athlete that excels both at getting to the rim and shooting from deep. He won’t turn the team around defensively, though he has the athletic tools to excel on that end. However, there might be few better offensive fits when considering how he can space the floor vertically and horizontally, opening up an array of offensive options for a team with multiple playmakers.