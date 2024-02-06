The Detroit Pistons visit the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off three consecutive losses as they continue to be the bottom dwellers in the Eastern Conference as they head out west on the road to Sacramento to take on the Kings in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Detroit (6-43) has been historically bad this season as they are sitting dead last in the NBA with just six wins in 49 games. They are coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. In their most recent 99-111 loss to the Magic, they allowed Franz Wagner to have himself a career night where he led the team with 38 points. While the Pistons had a collective effort with six players scoring in double figures no one stood out giving them a chance to claim victory at home. Now, they will set out on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings as they look to stop the bleeding in this Wednesday matchup.

Sacramento (29-20) was coming off consecutive losses until they had to go against the surging Cleveland Cavaliers who are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference winning 14 out of their last 15 games. They ultimately lost the game by 26 and both De'Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis were held to just 31 combined points which is the lowest combined total of the year for the duo. They now head back home as they welcome the lowly Detroit Pistons to town in hopes of getting back into the win column on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Kings Odds

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Sacramento Kings: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons will face the Sacramento Kings on the road Wednesday nigh. While the Pistons have been on a three-game losing streak, their upcoming match against the Kings presents an opportunity for a turnaround and to cover the spread.

The Pistons have struggled on the road this season, with a 2-20 record away from home. However, they have the potential to improve their performance, particularly on the defensive end. Despite giving up an average of 122.3 points to opponents and being outscored by 9.7 points per game, the team has shown glimpses of defensive capability. By tightening their defense and limiting the Kings' scoring opportunities, the Pistons can increase their chances of securing a victory.

Individual player performances will also be crucial in determining the outcome of the game. Players such as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey can make significant contributions on both ends of the floor. By leveraging the skills and expertise of key players, the Pistons can effectively counter the Kings' strategies gain an edge in various aspects of the game, and have the potential to cover the spread which they are 11-11 at doing so on the road.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night for several compelling reasons. Despite the Pistons' offensive capabilities, the Kings have a strong track record on their home court, making them formidable opponents for Detroit.

The Kings have demonstrated their prowess at home with a solid 14-8 record. This home court advantage is a significant factor that works in their favor, as they have consistently performed well in front of their home crowd. The support and familiarity of their home environment provide the Kings with an extra edge, which they are likely to leverage in their upcoming game against the Pistons.

In a previous encounter between the two teams, the Kings secured a convincing 131-110 victory over the Pistons. This outcome not only demonstrates the Kings' ability to outplay the Pistons but also serves as a psychological advantage. The Kings will enter the upcoming game with the confidence of a recent triumph, which can positively impact their performance and mindset on the court.

The Kings' roster boasts talented players, including Domantas Sabonis, who scored 37 points and contributed 13 assists and 10 rebounds in their previous win against the Pistons. Also, can't forget about the Kings' leading scorer De'Aaron Fox who put up 26 points in their January encounter against the Pistons. . This exceptional performance showcases the individual capabilities of the Kings' players and their ability to make significant contributions to the team's success. With key players in top form, the Kings are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and secure another victory against the Pistons and cover the spread yet again.

Final Pistons-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings have to be optimistic about their chances of defeating the Detroit Pistons at home on Wednesday night. With a strong home court advantage, a recent victory against the Pistons, and impressive player performances, the Kings are primed to deliver a formidable performance. As they prepare to take on the Pistons, the Kings are well-equipped to capitalize on these factors and emerge triumphant in what could potentially be yet another blowout victory for the home team.

Final Pistons-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -12 (-110), Over 244.5 (-110)