ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Raptors Odds

Detroit Pistons: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

Detroit is playing much better this season than they did last. Cade Cunningham is at the forefront of that. He is keeping the Pistons in a lot of games, and giving them a chance to win. Cunningham is averaging 23.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. He also does a pretty good job on the defensive end of the floor. If Cunningham continues to play as he has been, the Pistons will be able to win.

The Raptors allow the third-most points in the NBA at 120.8. Toronto also allows the sixth-highest field goal percentage, and they allow teams to shoot the most free throws in the NBA. With that, the Raptors are often in foul trouble. Detroit is an average free-throw shooting team, but they should be able to put up a lot of points against the Raptors in this game.

The Raptors have lost their last five games, and they have not scored well at all in those games. Toronto is averaging 103.4 points per game in those five contests. In those games, the Raptors are shooting just 43.4 percent from the field, and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. With how much the Raptors are struggling, the Pistons should be able to play a good game Friday night.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors played a solid defensive game in their last outing against the Bucks. They allowed just 99 points in the loss. They also held the Los Angeles Clippers to just 105 points a few games ago. These two games prove the Raptors are capable of playing solid defense, and they have to do so again. Detroit scores less than 110 points per game, so there is a chance for the Raptors to have a good defensive game.

Immanuel Quickley returned but immediately got hurt again. However, RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick are playing some great basketball right now. They combine to average 41.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. Both players have to shoot the ball better, but they can keep the Raptors in this game if they play well enough.

The Pistons have allowed 120+ points in three of their last four games. Detroit has also played two straight overtime games this week, so their legs could be a bit tired. The Raptors have to take advantage of this. Pushing the ball up the court, working fast, and scoring points is going to be key. If they can outrun the Pistons in this game, the Raptors will be able to win.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Detroit has played well, and I do think they are better than the Raptors this season. Toronto is also on a five-game losing streak. Because of that, I am going to take the Pistons to win this game straight up Friday night.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Pistons ML (+118)