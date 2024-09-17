Pittsburgh football quarterback Eli Holstein is happy to be in the Steel City. Holstein has the Panthers out to a 3-0 start and is throwing the ball around with ease through three games. Holstein is opening up about why he chose to transfer to Pittsburgh before the season.

“What drew me to Pitt was the offense,” Holstein said, per ACC Network. “Some games where I can run the ball myself, which seemed like a lot of fun for me.”

Holstein transferred to Pitt from Alabama, where he didn't get to see the field much. He is a highly touted prospect who had offers out of high school from several power 4 programs.

The Pittsburgh football quarterback says it wasn't just the program that drew him to the Steel City. It is also what Pittsburgh offered to him off the field.

“It's a great city up here as well, it reminds me a lot of Baton Rouge pretty much, just Italian food instead of Southern food,” Holstein added. “Which I enjoy a lot.”

The Panthers are 3-0, after winning back-to-back games where they had to come from behind over Cincinnati and West Virginia. The Panthers also knocked off Kent State.

Pittsburgh football is a force in the ACC this year

Pitt is one of the most interesting stories in the ACC conference so far this year. The Panthers entered the 2024 campaign with little expectations from national football analysts, since the squad finished 3-9 in 2023.

The addition of Holstein and a new offensive coordinator has recharged the squad. Pittsburgh football now has Kade Bell calling plays. The offense is moving at a much faster pace than last season, and Holstein seems to be thriving in it.

“I feel like what really helped me is the bonds outside of football,” Holstein added. “Hanging out as brothers and not just teammates.”

The quarterback has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of the team's first three games. He has 9 touchdown passes this season, to just two interceptions. Holstein is also climbing up the charts of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Pittsburgh football fans have fallen in love with his play.

Holstein is creating plays with his legs, and scrambling away from defensive pressure. Pitt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes of the game against West Virginia, in their latest win. Holstein made some razor-sharp throws to keep the chains moving in that game. Despite taking five sacks, the Pittsburgh football quarterback found a way to score in key opportune moments.

Pittsburgh football next plays Youngstown State on Saturday, in the team's final non conference game.