In an electrifying display of resilience and tactical execution, Pittsburgh football orchestrated a thrilling comeback to clinch a 38-34 victory over West Virginia football in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. This game, marked by its dramatic shifts and some fiery post-game comments from Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi, underscored Pitt's ability to overcome adversity on and off the field.

The last minutes of the game were nothing short of cinematic. Trailing by 10 points with just under five minutes left, the Panthers, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, scored two quick touchdowns to overturn the deficit and snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. This win marked Pitt's first in Corvallis since 2018 and demonstrated their ability to stay composed under pressure.

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh football pick up huge win in the Backyard Brawl

Coach Narduzzi did not hold back in his game assessment, especially regarding the officiating.

Via Brooke Pryor:

“‘We beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl and we beat the officials, too.' 🔥🔥 Narduzzi is on one.”

The game itself was a rollercoaster. Pitt's offense, initially sluggish, found its rhythm in the most crucial moments. Holstein's late game-heroics. which included a 40-yard touchdown pass to Daejon Reynolds and a critical drive that set up Derrick Davis Jr.’s go-ahead touchdown with only 32 seconds left on the clock, were pivotal in this game. Holstein's ability to ignite the offense during critical drives was instrumental in Pitt's victory.

Defensively, Pitt showed tenacity. Despite allowing some gains to West Virginia, the Panthers made crucial stops when it mattered most. Their ability to force a three-and-out after Pitt’s first late-game touchdown was a turning point, providing the offense another opportunity to score, which they capitalized on fully.

The special teams also played a crucial role, with a blocked punt in the third quarter being returned for a touchdown by senior linebacker Brandon George. This play not only shifted the momentum of the game, but also showcased the all-around effort of the Panthers. George, a sixth-year senior who had never started before this season, described the touchdown as a memorable moment that epitomized the collective spirit and fight of the team.

“Especially in a game like this, it’s something you’ll never forget,” said George, capturing the emotional high of their comeback.

The victory over West Virginia was emblematic of a team that refuses to buckle under pressure and can adjust and thrive in adverse conditions. It was a testament to the strategic adjustments made at halftime, the mental toughness of the players, and the coaching staff's ability to keep the team focused and motivated despite setbacks.

As Pitt prepares for the rest of the season, this game will likely be remembered not just for the thrilling comeback, but also for how the team managed to overcome the challenges posed by tough calls. It solidifies their identity as a resilient group that's ready to face the challenges of their demanding schedule with the same grit and determination they displayed in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.