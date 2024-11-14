The Pittsburgh Panthers got off to their first 7-0 start since 1982, and perhaps the biggest reason for a flawless opening two months was the presence of redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein. The Alabama transfer burst onto the scene and immediately looked the part of a former 4-star recruit finding his form as a starter.

In nine games this season, Holstein has thrown for 2,177 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. He's also added 323 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately, the promising freshman may not be able to play in one of Pitt's biggest games of the year… a home matchup against Clemson, the program that has been ACC royalty for the past decade.

Per longtime Pittsburgh sports reporter Jerry DiPaola, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi addressed reporters and clarified that Eli Holstein has not yet been cleared to play on Saturday afternoon, and he'll officially be a game-time decision against the 7-2 Tigers.

Last Saturday, Holstein was knocked out of the game in the 3rd quarter when he was hit up high by Virginia linebacker Trey McDonald, who was ejected from the contest for the hit. It was the second time this season that Holstein was knocked out of action due to a head injury. He also left an October game prematurely after getting tackled by a Syracuse defender and hitting his head hard on the turf.

If Holstein isn't able to go, it will be junior quarterback Nate Yarnell getting the start for the 23rd-ranked Panthers. Yarnell has played sparingly over the last few seasons for Pat Narduzzi's squad, completing 81-of-124 passes for 1,104 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. But a matchup with potential College Football Playoff ramifications would be by far the biggest spot Yarnell has ever been in during his Panthers career. The same could be said though for Holstein, who has just nine starts to his name.