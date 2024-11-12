ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson and Pitt are still in the thick of the ACC race with three weeks remaining in the season. However, neither team can afford to lose if they want to have a chance at the conference championship game. This season, it could be a high-scoring game at Acrisure Stadium between two teams with good offensive numbers. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Clemson-Pitt prediction and pick.

Clemson-Pitt Last Game – Matchup History

Clemson and Pitt last played on October 23, 2021, with Pitt claiming a 27-17 victory at home as 3.5-point favorites. DJ Uiagalelei was the starting quarterback for Clemson and threw for 128 yards with two interceptions. Meanwhile, 2021 was during the Kenny Pickett era for the Panthers, as he had 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall Series: Pitt 3-2; the programs played four games from 2016 to 2021, while their previous matchup was a bowl game in 1977.

Here are the Clemson-Pitt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Pitt Odds

Clemson: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -380

Pitt: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 54 (-110)

Under: 54 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pitt

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson had bounced back nicely from their season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers had won six games in a row and looked like they were back to being one of the top teams in the country and conference. Two weeks ago, they entered a matchup with Louisville as 10.5-point favorites but dropped a 33-21 decision to send them spiraling down the AP poll. They are now the 17th-ranked team in the nation and will need some help to advance to the ACC Championship game. Clemson and Miami each have one loss in the conference, and SMU is in first with a 5-0 record. SMU and Miami have few losses left on their schedule, so Clemson winning out will be crucial to their College Football Playoff chances.

Cade Klubnik could have a good day, as Pitt is one of the worst pass-defending teams in the nation. They rank 114th in yards allowed per game at 251.7 and 120th in completions at 21.4. The Tigers are seventh in college football with 473.4 yards per game, which could make this another long day for the Panthers' secondary.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt started the year with an undefeated record, winning seven consecutive games, including two victories in early September when they were underdogs. However, they've lost two straight games to SMU and Virginia, which has dented their conference chances this season. The Panthers have an outside chance of returning to conference contention, which makes this game effectively an elimination game for both teams. Pitt has already grabbed bowl eligibility, so the rest could be just a bonus for a Panthers team that didn't have much expectations this season.

The Panthers have been scoring at an elite rate this season, but remember, they've run the score up against some inferior opponents. As more than a touchdown underdog, the Panthers could keep this game close if their offense matches Clemson for most of the game.

Final Clemson-Pitt Prediction & Pick

We can expect plenty of points in this matchup of two offensive teams with plenty of question marks on defense. The under has hit more often in both teams' games this season, but we'll take them to eclipse the total in this matchup.

Final Clemson-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Over 54 (-110)