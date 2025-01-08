The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to add another thrilling chapter to their fierce rivalry. This time, they'll tussle in the high-stakes Wild Card round. Over the years, these AFC North adversaries have delivered some very intense and memorable clashes. Of course, sthis matchup promises to uphold that legacy. With dominant defenses and electrifying offensive talent on both sides, fans are bracing for a gritty battle. For Pittsburgh, this game represents an opportunity to bounce back, demonstrate resilience, and redefine their postseason journey after an unpredictable 2024 campaign. Here are some bold predictions for what Steelers fans might witness in this crucial showdown.

End of the Line

The Steelers enter the playoffs amid adversity. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, including a 34-17 defeat to Baltimore during that stretch. As heavy underdogs, they face an uphill battle. The last time a double-digit underdog triumphed in the playoffs was in 2019. Interestingly that was when the Titans, as 10-point underdogs, shocked the Ravens with a 28-12 victory in Baltimore.

On the flip side, the Ravens are red-hot, riding a four-game win streak into Wild Card Weekend. Their offensive versatility positions them as one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Whether through precision passing or relentless rushing, Baltimore’s attack has the tools to adapt and conquer.

The Steelers and Ravens did split their two regular-season meetings. Of course, they are no strangers to each other. Right now, Steelers head coach is not dwelling on their recent struggles. Instead, he emphasizes growth and opportunity.

“For us, it’s important that we take the lessons we’ve learned from the last month. Unfortunately, you probably learn more when there’s failure, and obviously, we’ve experienced some of that,” he said.

As Pittsburgh readies for this do-or-die matchup, they embrace the challenge of facing their divisional rival once more. With everything on the line, Steelers fans can only hope their team is prepared to prove they still have plenty of fight left.

Here are our bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Baltimore Ravens in a Wild Card contest game of the 2024 NFL season.

Wilson Wavers

In Week 17, Russell Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He added four rushes for 16 yards. The Steelers’ offense struggled mightily in the first half against the Bengals. Wilson connected on just four of eight attempts for 45 yards. A late-game push in the final 10 minutes led to a slightly improved stat line. However, Wilson’s recent performances have raised concerns. He has failed to eclipse 220 passing yards in his last five outings, tallying only six total touchdowns during that span. Now, the Steelers face the daunting task of taking on the mighty Ravens.

Still, Wilson remains the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s offense. Across 11 games, he’s completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7 percent) for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also boasts a 95.6 passer rating for the season. On the ground, he’s added 155 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. In the Steelers’ December loss to Baltimore, Wilson had a solid showing. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He will need to surpass that level of play to give Pittsburgh a chance in the Wild Card round. However, we just do not see that happening. Look for Wilson to finish with less than 220 passing yards once more.

Pickens Picked Apart

George Pickens managed only one catch on six targets for zero yards in Saturday’s loss to the Bengals. The young wide receiver was largely absent in the first half, as Wilson attempted just eight passes. Even with an uptick in opportunities in the second half, Pickens struggled to capitalize. He ended the day with three drops. He even failed to connect with Wilson on a key fourth-quarter play that could have set up a game-winning score. Despite these struggles, Pickens remains a crucial part of Pittsburgh’s offense heading into the postseason. He’ll need to regain his form quickly to help the Steelers contend against a tough Ravens defense. We have him bouncing back a bit with upwards of 60 receiving yards.

Headstrong Harris

Running back Najee Harris rushed 12 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s loss. He also added four catches for 20 yards. Despite a brief concussion scare, he returned and finished the season with 1,043 rushing yards and six touchdowns. That was his best output since 2021. Pittsburgh will rely on Harris’s ability to deliver explosive plays and sustain drives against Baltimore’s formidable defense in the Wild Card round. Look for Harris to put up more than 50 yards on the ground here.

Steelers Sink

The Steelers’ postseason momentum took a hit with a 19-17 loss to the Bengals in Week 18. Meanwhile, the Ravens secured the AFC North with a dominant win over the Browns. Baltimore’s potent offense, led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, overwhelmed Pittsburgh’s defense in their last meeting. With the Ravens peaking on both sides of the ball, the Steelers face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive. We see Tomlin's crew losing by double-digits. No upsets here, folks.

Looking Ahead

In the end, the Pittsburgh Steelers' success against the Baltimore Ravens in this Wild Card matchup will depend on their ability to execute on both sides of the ball. From Kenny Pickett stepping up in critical moments to Najee Harris grinding out yards against a tough Ravens defense, every detail will matter. While the odds may not favor Pittsburgh, their resilience, combined with game-changing potential in key areas like special teams and defensive pressure, could lead to an upset. For Steelers Nation, the hope is that this game not only adds another classic to the rivalry but also keeps their postseason dreams alive. Regardless of the outcome, this contest will underscore the grit and determination that define Steelers football.