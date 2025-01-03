The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) have clinched a spot in the playoffs and can earn their highest regular season win total since the 2020-21 NFL campaign. Their top priority is plunging a fatal dagger into the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) and solidifying themselves as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Though, the public's attention might be drifting elsewhere following Thursday's interaction between George Pickens and a member of the media.

On a play in which quarterback Russell Wilson ultimately threw an interception intended for Pat Freiermuth in the Steelers' 29-10 Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the polarizing wide receiver confusingly did not seem to run a route. Wilson later commented that he thought Pickens was going to run vertically, but he did accept accountability for the end-zone pick, via Noah Strackbein of Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

Although the former Super Bowl champion owned up to his mistake, it is obvious that he was not in sync with Pickens in this particular instance. One reporter decided to ask the third-year wideout about the supposed miscommunication, but the question was met with silence and apparent irritation.

“It seemed like you and Russ weren't on the same page in that interception against the Chiefs,” Alan Saunders of Steelers Now inquired, per his X account. “How does that happen, what do you guys do to address it?” The locker room's temperature quickly turned icy.

“You said me and Russell isn't on the same page?” Pickens asked. “Yeah, well that's what he said,” Saunders replied. “That's what he said, or is that what you said?” the 2021 national champion responded. “That's what he said, how do you just address that,” Saunders asked again. Pickens ignored him and then promptly ended the media session.

Should Steelers fans be worried about George Pickens' unpredictability?

Based on the exchange, one would deduce that the 23-year-old was distrustful of Saunders' attentions. Many fans are accusing the beat reporter of fishing for drama by not mentioning Wilson's admission of blame, but it is completely logical for Saunders to conclude that the two players were in fact not on the same page.

Regardless of what words Russell Wilson used to explain away the interception, he specifically revealed the route he expected George Pickens to run versus the Chiefs. While such a disclosure of information does not necessarily mean the young WR is in the wrong, his passive approach on the play justifies further examination.

One can debate how the question was framed, but there is a far more pressing concern present at this point of the season. The on-field rapport between Pickens and Wilson must be in good standing if the Steelers have any chance of making genuine noise in the playoffs. The former has found himself under the microscope throughout his young career, and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens even singled out Pickens for his Week 17 effort. The past must cease to exist.

None of the previous concerns can factor in to Pittsburgh's final stretch of the season. Wilson must also be sharp, obviously. A red-zone blunder during Wild Card Weekend could solidify the Steelers as a good but not great team. Once again. Saturday's game versus the Bengals begins at approximately 8 p.m. ET.