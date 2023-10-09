Pixar CCO Pete Docter announcef that there are some changes regarding the type of animated films they create.

Pixar films you're used to might be changing soon. It seems they will try to return to their roots that brought on successes like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Cars.

“What are the kinds of films we want to be making? I really think I want to double down on what allowed us to speak to audiences to begin with,” Docter said to The New York Times.

Pixar's cast of characters

Part of this might be because the internal changes that started it all are no longer there.

“The team that first charted out the course of the company no longer exists. Jobs died in 2011. Lasseter left Pixar in 2018 after facing allegations of inappropriate touching, and Catmull retired soon after,” the Desert Magazine reported in a recent article.

“Beyond problems posed purely by the streaming age, Pixar's recent films have fallen under harsh scrutiny for changes in themes and content,” the article continued. “There remains a question of quality. The commentariat is littered with ruminations ranging from lukewarm to frigid for the infamous ‘Lightyear' and ‘Elemental.”

The report also warned that the studio is at risk if it's success remains “idle.”

Whatever the case, it'll be interesting to see new Pixar films in development and how they implement any changes that seem like they are needed. Otherwise, like a toy we used to play with as a kid but now ignore, moviegoers might do the same with their films.