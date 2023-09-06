EA Sports just recently announced the new WRC game from Codemasters. When is WRC's release date, and what exciting new changes does Codemasters have for the series? Let's find out.

The WRC video game series started back in 2001 with the release of World Rally Championship (or WRC 2001). The newest game in the series marks the 20th entry in the series, which has seen six different developers work on it. The last game, WRC Generations in the series only came out back in December of 2022. The game, developed by Kylotonn and published by Nacon, received mixed reviews at launch. EA Sports acquired the rights to the series, giving Codemasters the reign to develop the games.

So what does WRC offer that sets it apart from its predecessors? And what does Codemasters to make this series a proper replacement for the DiRT games? But of course, let's talk about WRC's release date.

EA Sports WRC Release Date – November 3rd, 2023

EA Sports WRC releases on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. The game launches for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store. Currently, the game only contains one edition, the standard edition. The game costs $49.99, with a 10% discount for EA Play Members. Additionally, EA Play get a free 5-hour trial of the game when it launches.

Lastly, active EA Player Members also get up to five cosmetics each season, as well as discounted DLC.

WRC Gameplay

The latest World Rally Championship game from Codemasters includes a new builder mode. You'll be able to design your own car, along with many other vehicles to choose from.

A new Dynamic Handling system improves the driving experience for both casual and experienced players of Codemasters' racing games. Like F1 or Dirt, players can adjust their settings to find the perfect fit for them. Like previous Codemasters rally games, you'll be able to drive through many environments and weather conditions like rain and snow.

Perhaps the best part about the game is that it includes vehicles from WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars. Additionally, this means all the drivers, liveries, and teams from the 2023 season make their way into the game.

At launch, the game features 200 stages taking place in 17 different locations. And like previous Rally games from Codemasters, EA Sports WRC includes your typical Career, Championship, Time-Trial, Multiplayer, Regularity Rally, and livery editor. But that's just what we know right now. There's still two months for EA Sports to drop more information about WRC's gameplay.

Story

Unlike F1 23's Braking Point 2 and Grid Legends, Codemasters usually doesn't implement a story in their rally games. The closest thing to a story is just creating your driver, upgrading your vehicles and crew, and competing in different events.

The game does offer you the opportunity to re-live certain events from the past in the Moments Mode. Additionally, like previous Rally games like DIRT, you get the chance to drive with vehicles spanning over 70 years of history.

And that's everything we know now about EA Sports WRC's gameplay and story. So far, the game seems to look and play similar to Codemasters' Dirt series, which isn't a bad thing. However, we hope to see this brand new series do something a bit different to set itself apart from the past. Only time will tell.

