The Golden State Warriors tried as hard as they could to get out of the play-in. One would think that 46 wins and a blistering 23-11 finish to the season would've been enough to avoid the fate. Or, at the very least, get into the top half of the play-in tournament and have two tries to win one game. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. The Warriors spent the majority of the season at tenth in the standings and finished that way after the regular season concluded. After a loss to the Sacramento Kings ended their season, they have plenty of offseason and trade questions looming over their heads.
The Warriors have tried to merge their dynasty spearheaded by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson with their team of the future. It worked in 2022 when they won the championship. But now Golden State seems stuck. They aren't good enough to compete for a championship as currently constructed, but can't give the keys to their young core with Curry playing as well as he is. They have to thread a thin needle to keep going as they are right now. One way to do that is by trying to trade Chris Paul.
Chris Paul, Guard
If there's anybody on Golden State's roster who could be on the move this summer, it would be Chris Paul. Paul had a solid season for the Warriors coming off the bench. His shooting splits and per-36 minutes are about what they were a year ago with the Phoenix Suns. The issue though is that those marks are well below the numbers he put up the three seasons prior.
Paul can be a useful backup somewhere, but the Warriors can't afford to spend $30 million next season on that. That's where he can be used in potential trade scenarios. Paul is owed that number next season, but none of that money is guaranteed. That means that the Warriors can include him in a trade for a high-salary player and make the money work.
Golden State will have some obstacles to navigate in that scenario though. They are deep in the luxury tax and are a second-apron team. That means that they have to send out the same or more money than what they bring back in a potential trade. A lot of players on max extensions make more than Paul's $30 million figure. The Warriors may have to include another player on their roster in a trade involving Paul. Kevon Looney could be a candidate for that. Only $3 million of the $8 million Looney is owed next season is guaranteed.
In addition to that, both Looney and Paul are on expiring contracts. If a team wants to shed long-term money, they could look to Golden State to wash themselves of that problem. The issue is that there aren't many teams who have a star locked in long-term and want to free that contract off of their books.
Zach LaVine to the Warriors?
One team Golden State could call may be the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls nearly dealt Zach LaVine to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. One reason why was to get his contract off of their books. Chicago also managed to win 39 games this season despite LaVine appearing in 25 of the Bulls' 82 games.
An offseason trade of Paul, Looney, and Gary Payton II for LaVine and Torrey Craig would work financially. That's assuming Payton II and Craig opt into player options they have for next season. The Warriors would probably have to include a young player or draft picks into the deal, but that is a way for them to add proven talent while retaining most of their roster.
The Warriors have a lot of decisions to make this summer. Maybe they choose to blow the team up and really go with a youth movement. Just about everything should be on the table for them. The first order of business though could be looking to move Chris Paul.