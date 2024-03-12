The PLAYERS Championship is here, and it should be another fun weekend of golf. This will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a PLAYERS Championship prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the past, and it was a thing of beauty. Players now turn their attention to the beautiful TPC Sawgrass for this weekend's event. This course is not catered to any specific style of play, so it truly is up for grabs. It should play easier than Bay Hill last weekend, but there are still plenty of hazards to watch out for, especially on holes 16 and 17.
Scottie Scheffler shot 17-under last year to win the event by five strokes. It is a $25 Million purse, so the winner is taking home a good chunk of cash. With that, the best golfers on tour will be participating at TPC Sawgrass, which will make this event a great one to watch.
Here are the PLAYERS Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel
PLAYERS Championship odds
Scottie Scheffler: +550
Rory McIlroy: +1200
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Justin Thomas: +2200
Max Homa: +2500
Patrick Cantlay: +2500
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Collin Morikawa: +2800
Jordan Spieth: +3000
Ludvig Aberg: +3300
Will Zalatoris: +3300
Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
Shane Lowry: +4000
Sam Burns: +4000
Tommy Fleetwood: +4500
Russell Henley: +5000
Cameron Young: +5000
Jason Day: +5000
Wydnham Clark: +5000
Si Woo Kim: +5500
Brian Harman: +5500
Min Woo Lee: +5500
Tony Finau: +6000
Billy Horschel: +12000
How to Watch the PLAYERS Championship
TV: Golf Channel
Stream: ESPN+, Peacock
Time: Thursday tee-off 7:40 AM ET/4:40 AM PT
Favorite Picks for the PLAYERS Championship
Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the best golfer in the world, and he showed it last weekend. He was also able to pull off the victory last year at the PLAYERS Championship by a large margin. It is never easy to repeat, but if anyone can do it, it is Scheffler. He leads the tour in total strokes gained, scoring average, birdie average, and greens in regulation. It would not be surprising to see Scheffler go back-to-back at the PLAYERS Championship.
Justin Thomas: Thomas is more of a favorite than one might expect in this event. However, he is second in birdie average, so he puts himself in good position often. He needs to hit his irons a lot better, but Thomas has finished 12th or better in his four cuts made. If he can get hot with his irons and wedges, Thomas will be at the top of this leaderboard. Thomas will be playing in his 10th PLAYERS Championship this weekend, and he did win the tournament in 2021. Do not be shocked to see him win it again.
Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris is more of a sleeper, but I like the way he has been playing. In his last four starts, Zalatoris has finished T34, T13, T2, and T4. The Genesis and Arnold Palmer Invitationals are not easy events to place in, and he finished top-5 in both. Zalatoris is seventh in total strokes gained, so he has been striking the ball well. He does need to give himself more birdie looks than he is, but he has been solid lately. If Zalatoris continues playing as he has been, he is going to take home win.
Sleeper Picks for the PLAYERS Championship
Si Woo Kim: I have talked about Si Woo Kim before, and I am going to do it again because he is a talented golfer. He has made all seven of his cuts this season, and he has four top-25 finishes. His weekend rounds have really killed him, but that is the name of the game. You have to be good on weekends. He does not crush the ball off the tee, but he is accurate. He can strike his irons, and his wedges are not too bad either. His putting has held him back a bit, but if he can sink some putts in this event, he will finish towards the top of the leaderboard.
Billy Horschel: This is my real sleeper pick at +12000. Horschel needs to make up some ground in the FedEx Cup standings, but this is the event he can do it. He is coming off a ninth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic, so he has some momentum. Horschel is great off the tee, and he ranks second in greens in regulation. However, he gets worse the closer he gets to the hole. He needs to really lock in with his putter and wedges if he wants to finish at the top of this leaderboard. I do think he can do it though. If he just sinks a few more of those putts, Horschel is going to be in good shape.
Final Prediction and Pick for the PLAYERS Championship
I am excited for this event. It is going to be a fun watch, and one of the more competitive events. As mentioned, I love the way Zalatoris has been playing. For that reason, I am going to take him to pull off the win at TPC Sawgrass.
Final Prediction and Pick for the PLAYERS Championship: Will Zalatoris (+3300)