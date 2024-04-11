As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will make their first pick in the first round at the No. 20 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Steelers have already had quite an interesting offseason, starting with free agency. Their quarterback room underwent a massive overhaul, beginning with the signing of Russell Wilson to a cheap deal, thanks to the Denver Broncos owing loads of cash. Then, they surprised everybody by trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. This move should help meet one of the biggest needs for any team for the upcoming 2024 season, where the Steelers won't have to attempt to trade up in the draft or hope for a quarterback to fall to them.
That doesn't mean that Pittsburgh doesn't still have plenty of needs that could be met with their seven overall draft picks. They'll likely be looking at several positions on both sides of the ball, including center, wide receiver, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, and defensive back. But they should also be careful in their selections, avoiding players that may not fit the Steeler brand of football that's been instilled through head coach Mike Tomlin.
Now, here are two players that the Steelers should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
It's likely the Steelers will hold off on drafting a receiver in the first round, which isn't uncommon for the franchise historically. That could mean they'll be waiting until the second, possibly even third round, in hopes of finding a decent replacement for the now-traded Diontae Johnson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers.
It's likely that Florida State's Keon Coleman will be available, at least with the Steelers' No. 51 overall pick. But they should seek receiver help elsewhere. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Coleman is a big-bodied receiver who can use his size and strength to win contested catches against defenders. However, he lacks certain agility, limiting the number of routes he can run, per PFF. Also, possibly his biggest weakness is that he often lacks the ability to separate from defenders.
Coleman likely won't make it out of the second round due to his potential, but again, the Steelers might need to look for a more polished receiver to help Wilson and/or Fields in what is set to be interesting season at quarterback for the team.
Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The Steelers need to start looking toward the future of their defensive line, specifically at defensive tackle. While Keeanu Benton ended up being a nice second-round selection from last year's draft, the line is starting to age and suffer through injuries with the likes of Cameron Heyward, 34, and inconsistencies with Larry Ogunjobi.
LSU's Maason Smith, at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, would normally seem like a viable prospect to fill that void on the interior and provide some much-needed youth. However, there are reasons to be concerned about the former Tiger.
Firstly, he lacks a lot of reps thanks to a shoulder injury in 2021 and an ACL tear in 2022. Secondly, multiple scouts, including The Draft Network, have noted that he plays with a high pad level when defending the run, allowing offensive linemen to win in leverage battles. Plus, as an interior offensive lineman, he lacks the ability to fight off double teams too often, losing at the point of attack.
Smith has a lot of traits and potential that NFL teams are looking for, but they are not refined whatsoever, likely due to his lack of snaps. He's a gamble pick, and one the Steelers shouldn't waste a pick on.