After years of conservative building and thoughtful moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers were uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason. The franchise signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract, also traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, traded away former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, released Mitch Trubisky, and let Mason Rudolph walk in free agency. And that was just the moves at the quarterback position.
The Steelers also dealt wideout Diontae Johnson while releasing underperformers Pressley Harvin III, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Mason Cole. They also spent money on high-level free agents Patrick Queen and Cameron Johnston. After frequent playoff frustration in recent seasons, Pittsburgh is shifting to win-now mode. With the 2024 NFL Draft a month away, here are three players for the Steelers to target as they look to become a Super Bowl contender this season.
Amarius Mims (Offensive Tackle), Georgia
The most immediate need for the Steelers is on the offensive line. Dan Moore Jr. gave up eight sacks this season and has allowed 23 sacks in his three years in the league. The team also released Chukwuma Okorafor, who started 55 games at right tackle over the last four seasons.
Amarius Mims is the next talented offensive tackle to come out of Georgia and could soon be playing opposite 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones. Per NFL Draft Buzz: “Amarius Mims is a standout OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, showcasing a rare blend of size, athleticism, and strength.” Mims is a Pro Bowl candidate the Steelers should seriously consider in the first round.
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Center), Oregon
Along with left tackle, center is the next position of need on the Pittsburgh o-line. Center Mason Cole had a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 57.7, placing him in the “below-average” category. The Steelers released Cole in February, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line.
In 2023, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson gave up no sacks and allowed just one pressure on the year as part of an elite Oregon offensive line that allowed just four sacks on the season. Powers-Johnson is also a powerful and explosive blocker in the run game. The 2023 Rimington Award winner for the best center in college football, Jackson Powers-Johnson is another offensive lineman that Pittsburgh will look at with its first-round pick.
Brian Thomas Jr. (Wide Receiver), LSU
The trade of Diontae Johnson addresses an important need in the secondary for Pittsburgh but also leaves the Steelers with a considerable gap in production in the passing game. The top three wide receivers on the board — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will all likely be off the board inside the top 10 picks, and the gap after this trio is noticeable. Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU is the only wideout who falls in the mid-first-round range.
Thomas was the number-two wideout at LSU behind Malik Nabers but was just as productive as his counterpart. Thomas finished the year with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns. The 6-4 Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, giving him a lethal combination of size and speed similar to George Pickens. He also offers great route-running and surprising agility for a player of his size. Brian Thomas Jr. is going anywhere from borderline top-10 to late first round in mock drafts, making it tough to predict if he will still be on the board for Pittsburgh at pick 21. But if he is, it will be tough for the Steelers to pass up such a talented receiver.