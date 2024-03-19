One week into NFL free agency and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, not excluding the Pittsburgh Steelers, who made one of the more highlighting signings.
Of course, we're talking about former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who became a free agent after being cut by the team. The Broncos' loss ends up being the Steelers' gain, as they were a team desperate for better quarterback play. That set the Steelers' free agency off, but there have been eight total signings, including two trades by the team that also greatly impact their quarterback room. Let's see how they graded on each of them.
Russell Wilson, QB
There's nothing bad about Russell Wilson's signing with the Steelers. They gave up nothing to get him, they're getting him at a massive bargain thanks to the Broncos still paying him, and he meets a pressing need the team had. He signed for just one year on a veteran's minimum of $1.2 million, though it's being said the Steelers are wanting to make him their franchise quarterback now with a longer deal.
Coming from Denver, where he had two of the worst years of his career, there are not that great expectations from Wilson, or at least there shouldn't be. The Steelers have been void of any real quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger retired, so the thought is at least Wilson will be better than anything post then. But again, that's not saying much. This is one of the better signings for any team in free agency, mostly due to the circumstances surrounding him.
Grade: A+
Patrick Queen, LB
The Steelers have been attempting to fix the middle of their defense for years, so having Patrick Queen hit free agency this season had to excite Pittsburgh, especially after the career year he had with the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers were also looking for some experience in the linebacker corps, as they have some younger guys in that unit. Queen, therefore, checks a lot of the boxes here for the Steelers, including taking a high-profile player from their division rival.
The only real risk from Queen is what will he look like outside of the Ravens' impressive defensive scheme that was led by former defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. Queen's career also took a massive turn for the better once Roquan Smith came over from the Chicago Bears. He'll be asked to be the quarterback of the Steelers' defense next season, with less talent around him.
Grade: A
Justin Fields, QB
The Steelers' quarterback room took on a massive facelift in a matter of less than a week. They shipped out an angry Kenny Pickett to the Eagles, then waited on the Bears when they couldn't find any reasonable trade value for Justin Fields, giving Chicago just a sixth-round (potentially fourth-round) draft pick for the former Ohio State quarterback.
The only real concern here is what happens if Wilson begins to falter during the season or has one bad game? We've seen how Arthur Smith handled the situation between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta, and even before that with Ridder and Marcus Mariota. Plus, what do the Steelers do with him after this upcoming season as this is the last year of his rookie deal he signed with the Bears?
Grade: B
Cameron Johnston, P
With former punter Pressley Harvin now gone, the Steelers went out and got Cameron Johnston. Punters aren't always the most exciting signings, but they are still a need everywhere across the league. Johnston will be coming over from the Texans where last year he averaged 47.7 yards per punt, resulting in just 203 return yards, the lowest of his career. He also had a career-long punt of 74 yards, per Pro-Football-Reference.
Grade: A
Donte Jackson, CB
Acquiring Donte Jackson via a trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Diontae Johnson made it clear the Steelers' intentions. They were tired of putting up with Johnson. But still, they gave up their best wideout for a so-so cornerback that has a cap hit of over $10 million and one year left on his deal.
Grade: D-
Miles Killebrew, S
Keeping one of their own, the Steelers re-signed Miles Killebrew, who is mainly known for his special team prowess. He is said to be a leader in the unit since joining Pittsburgh in 2021. Nothing bad to say about this signing for the Steelers.
Grade: A
DeShon Elliott, S
The safety position is pretty thin in Pittsburgh outside of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Keanu Neal is gone now, so the Steelers went out and got a veteran in DeShon Elliott to add some depth and experience at the position. Elliott can move all over the field, which will be much up to the depleted position. He comes to the Steelers on a low cost, low risk.
Grade: B
Montravius Adams, DT
Another free agent to remain with the Steelers is Montravius Adams. Being with the team since 2021, he's earned some playing time, starting in 21 games and playing in 35. He's more of a depth piece than anything else.
Grade: C
Van Jefferson, WR
Needing to add to their wide receiver room, free agent Van Jefferson was added. He comes over from the Falcons last season under then head coach Arthur Smith, who traded for Jefferson from the Rams midseason. It's clear that Smith, who is now the Steelers' offensive coordinator, likes something about Jefferson. It's just a one-year deal for the wide receiver who won't be heavily relied upon and shouldn't be a major salary cap hit.
Grade: B-