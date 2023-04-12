Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Playstation recently announced the details for the upcoming State of Play this April 2023. Learn more about the show’s date and time, as well as what games you can expect to see in it.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

Let’s start with what date and time of the State of Play. Players will be able to tune in to the PlayStation Stae of Play this Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET/ 11:00 PM CEST. The broadcast will air on PlayStation’s Twitch Channel, as well as on their YouTube Channel.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the broadcast’s contents. The main focus of this month’s State of Play seems to be Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI), whose release date is in two months. Sony promised “more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay”. This 20 minutes of gameplay might feature the game’s “dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers”.

What we don’t know is whether or not the broadcast will feature other games. The State of Play from February had a 43-minute runtime and announced multiple games throughout. As such, we don’t know if this broadcast will only last 20 minutes for FFXVI, or will have more games alongside it. Either way, players have definitely been looking forward to more news about the game.

Should you not be able to catch the broadcast when it airs, don’t worry. we will be listing down everything shown and announced in this upcoming State of Play.

That’s all the information we have about the date and time for the upcoming PlayStation State of Play for April 2023. You can check out our gaming news articles for more gaming news from us.