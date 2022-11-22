Published November 22, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

Pokemon Go announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala into the game. The latest patch, Season of Light, focused on bringing in more of Pokemon Sun & Moon Pokemon into the game, including the pre-evolution of Solgaleo and Lunala, Cosmog and Cosmoem by Special Research. Now it’s time for the two legendaries to enter the fray with the Astral Eclipse Event.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Astral Eclipse event will begin on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm. During the event, players can finally evolve their Cosmoem into Solgaleo during daytime and Lunala at night. To evolve to the Legendary Pokemon, players must have 100 Cosmog Candy for each.



The Astral Eclipse event will also add more tasks to the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research story, which will allow the players to gain more Cosmog candy to evolve their Cosmoems.

Along with Solgaleo and Lunala joining Pokemon Go in the Astral Eclipse Event, there are also special wild encounters that will be included in the list. Here are the Pokemon that will be spawning in the wild during the Astral Eclipse event:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Clefairy

Alolan Vulpix

Staryu

Hoothoot

Sunkern

Lunatone

Solrock

Munna

Cottonee

Petilil

Yungoos

All of the Pokemon on the list may appear as shiny, except for Petilil. Besides wild encounters, we will also have various Pokemons that will appear in raids during the event. Here’s a list of those Pokemon that will be seen in raids:

One-Star Raids

Drifloon

Frillish (Female)

Frillish (Male)

Inkay

Rockruff

Three-Star Raids

Tentacruel

Druddigon

Hisuian Braviary

Five-Star Raids

Nihilego

Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom

There are also a lot of bonuses for players when they log in and play during the event of Astral Eclipse. Here are some of the bonuses listed to be given to each player.

New Solgaleo and Lunala-based avatar items

Collection Challenges to earn stardust

Staryu as a Field Research encounter

Pokemon Go’s Astral Eclipse event will start on Wednesday, November 23. Be sure to get ready to get the 2 legendary Pokemon and make the most out of the giveaway bonuses.

